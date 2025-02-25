Pattaya experiences thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hailstorms

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that on February 25, upper Thailand, including the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity, will experience unstable weather conditions.

The forecast warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, with some areas in the northern and northeastern regions also expected to experience hail. Following this period of severe weather, temperatures are expected to drop.







Meanwhile, Pattaya is experiencing mostly cloudy weather, with a temperature of 83°F (28°C). The forecast for February 25 indicates mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 84°F (29°C) and a low of 77°F (25°C). Over the coming days, the weather is expected to remain partly sunny, with a chance of light rain on February 28.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has warned that Chonburi province, including Pattaya, may experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hailstorms during February 24-25 as part of the severe weather affecting eastern Thailand.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions against the changing weather conditions.































