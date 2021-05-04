Last tourists leave Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island as it shuts down for 3rd time

The last of the tourists are leaving Koh Larn today after residents for the third time voted to close the Pattaya resort island during a coronavirus outbreak.

The weekend vote saw a small majority of the 900 families opt to shut themselves off from the world again, depriving themselves of all income amid fears of Covid-19 spreading on Koh Larn.

The resolution requires all tourists to leave by May 4. The shutdown lasts until at least May 20.







Residents must affix a sticker to their national identification cards showing they live on the island. Contractors working on Koh Larn must be certified by employers. Anyone else wanting to arrive on the island must obtain permission from the administrative office.

Hawkers and lottery brokers are not allowed on the island during the shutdown, while mail and parcel-delivery companies can only drop their shipments at the front pier.

Boat service will be reduced to twice a day, with trips going both directions at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Food and cargo boats must dock in the morning only and cannot carry passengers.

Island Secretary Sorasak Thongbongpetch said no Koh Larn residents have been infected with Covid-19.



































