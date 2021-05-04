Holiday offers only Monday blues in Pattaya

Monday was a holiday but there were no holiday tourists in Pattaya.

The latest coronavirus outbreak and the social and business restrictions enacted because of it kept most normal travelers at home and those who did venture out found nothing to do.

Jomtien Beach saw scattered sun worshipers, either sunning themselves or eating in very small groups on mats in the shade. Large gatherings were dispersed.







Municipal officers took an even tougher stance in Pattaya where beach chair vendors stacked their benches and umbrellas and officers discouraged people from hanging out on the sand.

Labor Day was the first of several holidays in May. While the government hasn’t canceled the holidays, the restrictions in place have rendered them moot.

































