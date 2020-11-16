Koh Samae San Island offers white sand and crystal clear beaches near Pattaya City

A part of the Plant Genetic Conservation Project under the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Samae San Island on the easternmost tip of Chonburi province is relatively unspoiled despite its proximity to everything. People come here to just enjoy all kinds of nature-centric activities. From beaching around and sun-bathing to snorkeling and forest trekking. Samae San Island has a number of beaches in offer including Had Thien beach, and Had Luk Lom beach.







Tickets are available at the Thailand Sea and Natural History Museum not too far from Khao Ma Jor pier in Sattahip. Queueing for the tickets starts at 6:00 a.m., ticketing is open at 8:00 a.m. with shutter boat operating hours from Sattahip at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., noon, and 1:00 p.m., and out from Samae San at 11.30 a.m., 1.30 p.m., 3.00 p.m., and 4.00 p.m. No overnight stay is allowed on the island.

For more information, please call T: 038 432 471, 038 432475. #AmazingThailand

Travelers’ comment: ‘We based ourselves in Jomtien beach and took 45 mins drive to Khao Ma Jor Pier in Sattahip and only 10 mins riding in a boat to the island. The fee for the boat was 300 Baht for adult and 220 Baht for a child over 3 years old. This includes the entrance fee to the museum. We arrived at the pier around 8:20 am and got the first ride at 9 am. The boat carried only 100 passengers per trip so plan ahead during peak period. They sold drinks and small local snacks on the boat and the officers gave you a brief of the island with sense of humor. On the island, we did snorkeling – 50 Baht for 30 mins, kayaking – 100 Baht per hour, 15 mins ride on glass bottom boat to see the coral under – 20 Baht, and just enjoy the beach and crystal clear water. Easy lunch (run our fast), instant noodle, snacks and drinks are available on the island’.







Travelers’ comment: ‘We had a day trip from Pattaya to Koh Same San on Saturday. It took us one hour and twenty minutes from Jomtien Beach to the pier near the Thai Island and Sea Natural History Museum. We had to park our car outside the museum. We bought the tickets for the boat and the shuttle on the Samae San Island. The ticket cost 300 Baht per person. We took the last boat to the island at 1 pm. The boat was about 15 minutes. After listening the summary of the island, we took the free shuttle to the Luk Lom beach on the other side. The beach is nice and clean. We had instant noodles and papaya salad for lunch. You could bring your foods to the island. We didn’t have time to hike the mountain. We took the last boat to the main land at 4 pm. We had a good time at the island. The first boat to the island is at 9 am’.

