Khao Kheow Open Zoo overflows with visitors as ‘Moo Deng’ draws huge crowds over long holiday

SRI RACHA, Thailand -, Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha, Chonburi, saw massive traffic jams stretching over three kilometers due to the long holiday and school break on October 13. Fans of “Moo Deng,” the baby pygmy hippo who has become a social media sensation, flocked to the zoo to catch a glimpse of the adorable star.



Despite efforts to manage the crowd by allowing visitors to see Moo Deng in 5-minute intervals, the area around the pygmy hippo exhibit was packed. The zoo has implemented these time limits to avoid overcrowding and ensure visitors can safely enjoy their time without overwhelming Moo Deng.

One visitor, Alin, shared that her family traveled from Don Mueang, spending 1.5 hours on the road, only to be stuck in traffic near the zoo for another 40 minutes. They had seen Moo Deng on social media and decided to make the trip. After seeing the baby hippo in person, Alin confirmed that Moo Deng was just as cute and energetic as expected. The large crowds were likely due to the holiday break and school closures.







In addition to Moo Deng, Khao Kheow Open Zoo offers other attractions, including a Humboldt penguin parade featuring over 40 penguins, an impressive elephant show where “Plai Khao Kheow” swims and performs underwater acrobatics. The zoo’s exhibits are world-class, offering a unique experience for visitors.

Children can also interact with giraffes, feed antelopes, and meet a variety of animals, such as white rhinos, capybaras, and the famous “Flash,” a two-toed sloth. The zoo’s “Khao Kheow Night Zoo” offers an exciting night safari where families can observe nocturnal animals like flamingos and rhinos in a peaceful, family-friendly atmosphere.

The zoo remains a popular destination for families looking for a fun and educational outing during the holiday season.

















































