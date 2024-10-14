Thailand’s tourism bright outlook despite strong baht and flooding in fourth quarter

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has evaluated the tourism outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 amid challenges such as flooding, geopolitical tensions, and a strong Thai baht. The TAT aims to attract 36.7 million international visitors to Thailand during this period.

Mr. Surawong Theinthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, discussed the “We Travel Together” program, stating it cannot be implemented in 2024 due to a lack of budget approval from the government. The program is intended to stimulate tourism during low seasons when travel demand is typically lower. The ministry anticipates that the program could be ready by March 2025, as the final three months of 2024 are expected to see a surge in international arrivals. In the meantime, tourism will be promoted through campaigns like the Winter Festival and upcoming events such as the Loy Krathong Festival to maintain travel momentum.



Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibul, TAT Governor, assessed the tourism landscape for the fourth quarter of 2024, noting factors like flooding in Thailand, Middle Eastern conflicts, and a strong currency. While acknowledging these issues, she emphasized that they would not significantly hinder international travel to Thailand. The TAT remains committed to achieving its goal of 36.7 million international visitors.

The TAT reports steady growth in domestic tourism for the last four months of 2024 (September to December), expecting around 72.47 million visits, a 6% increase, which aligns closely with its target. Total tourism revenue for this period is projected at 335.24 billion baht, an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, representing 83% of the revenue goal for the last four months of the year.







































