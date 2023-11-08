Kenny G tops lineup at Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2023

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is poised to become the pulsating epicentre of musical magic as it hosts the first-ever “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2023” on November 10 and 11. Prepare to be captivated by the rhythmic allure of jazz under the dazzling theme, “The Rhythm of the Night.”

The unveiling of this extraordinary event took place at the prestigious ICONSIAM in Bangkok, with Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet and Somradee Chitchong Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), leading the charge in an electrifying press conference.







From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., on both days, the central Pattaya beach will transform into a haven for jazz aficionados, promising an unforgettable night that transcends the boundaries of musical delight. At the forefront of this historic occasion stands none other than the maestro himself, the legendary American jazz artist, Kenny G. His soulful saxophone melodies, known to have revolutionized the global jazz scene, will weave a sonic tapestry that resonates with the very essence of the festival.







But the allure doesn’t end there. Joining Kenny G on this musical odyssey are a stellar lineup of international and Thai jazz virtuosos. Moscow’s jazz vocal sensation, Frank Rovillstone, will grace the stage with his captivating voice, while the rhythmic beats of New York-based jazz drummer Willard Dyson promise to keep the audience grooving.

Thai artists are set to shine as well, with Singto Namchok, D Gerrard of ETC, and the dynamic fusion band Infinity adding a local flavour to the global jazz symphony. Tami Jones Andrews and Waranyos Mitranon, rising stars in the jazz cosmos, will further enrich the vibrant spectrum of Pattaya’s jazz landscape.

Beyond the music, the “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2023” aspires to elevate Pattaya to the distinguished title of the “City of Music and Arts.” This event is poised to become an integral part of Thailand’s annual tourism calendar, beckoning global travellers to experience the unparalleled fusion of cultural and artistic richness that defines Pattaya.







As the city takes this monumental step towards becoming a hub for cultural and artistic experiences, the “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2023” emerges as a beacon, inviting music enthusiasts from every corner of the globe to partake in a melodic celebration that transcends boundaries and resonates with the soul. Don’t miss your chance to be part of history – mark your calendars for this extraordinary rendezvous with jazz excellence!



























