Jomtien Soi 5, where the headquarters of Chonburi immigration are located, is now closed to traffic from beach road but can still be accessed from Jomtien two road. Nearby soi 7 is also one way but in the opposite direction.

These and other soi restrictions are the consequence of Jomtien beach road being made one way from Dongtan police station to soi Chaiyapreuk about 3.5 kms distant. The major scheme, designed to end flooding issues and beautify beach road, is expected to take 19 months.