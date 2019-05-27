Issan goods on sale at Central Festival show

Ubon Ratchathani officials have brought their Issan-made products roadshow to Pattaya to help Northeast residents earn some extra cash.

The province’s Community Development Office organized the May 24-27 show at Central Festival Pattaya Beach with Deputy Gov. Supasit Korcharoenyod welcoming Thai and foreign tourists.

The event featured handicrafts works and homemade goods from residents of Ubon, Amnart Charoen, Yasothon, and Si Saket.

Fifty booths offered food and consumer products with contests offering prizes of gold jewelry, electronics and more with entertainment provided by live bands daily.