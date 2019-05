The 7th International Yoga Festival showcased five types of competitions, academic conference, workshops and lots of yoga enthusiasts.

Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai opened the May 25-26 event hosted by the SGS Foundation of Bangalore, India.

The free festival featured yoga on the beach on Sunday with organizers hoping for world-record attendance. People assembled at 8 a.m. the goal of everyone holding a “great warrior” pose for 30 seconds.