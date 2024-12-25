Isan Pattaya Association Spreads New Year Joy with Donations to the Needy

By Pattaya Mail
The Isan Pattaya Association spreads holiday cheer by delivering essential goods and financial support to bedridden patients and underprivileged children as part of the “Isan Pattaya Pan Suk” project.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Isan Pattaya Association distributed essential goods and financial aid to three households in need on December 22. The recipients included bedridden patient and two underprivileged children.

The donations consisted of rice, canned fish, adult diapers, drinking water, eggs, seasonings, and other necessities aimed at easing the financial burden of daily living. In addition, the association provided 2,000 Baht each to assist with medical costs and basic living expenses.



The “Isan Pattaya Pan Suk” project, initiated by the Isan Pattaya Association, helps alleviate the hardships faced by individuals and families in the local community. The association regularly inspects and verifies needs before distributing aid, ensuring support is given to those who truly require it, regardless of their affiliation with the Isan community.

The Isan Pattaya Association encourages others with a charitable spirit to donate items to support the project, ensuring continued assistance for the underprivileged in Pattaya and the Banglamung district.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Isan Pattaya Association distributes aid to those in need, including rice, diapers, and funds, easing the burdens of the less fortunate in the community.















