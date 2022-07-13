Hotels see boost from end of Thailand Pass, mask mandate – THA

The cancelation of the Thailand Pass entry system and national mask mandate clearly have boosted tourism, although there are still storm clouds overhead, the Thailand Hotels Association said.

THA President Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi said demand for travel to Thailand is high because of the low amount of overseas travels for a long time and it is summer holidays for European tourists and school holidays for tourists.







A small survey of just 137 hotels by the association and the Bank of Thailand provided encouraging news for the industry, although the sample size and distribution is too small to make the poll statistically significant.

The survey found 88% of hotels already have reopened with only 10% of responding hotels at 50% service levels. Only 1 percent were offering less than half their services and 1% remained closed.





While the tourism news is encouraging, inflation, high fuel costs, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and staff shortages remain obstacles for the industry, Marisa said.































