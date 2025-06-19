Pattaya Tourist Police use AI and local tips to bust human trafficking ring on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya officials and police announced the successful dismantling of a human trafficking network operating in the heart of the city’s Walking Street. At a press conference held at the Pattaya Tourist Police Station, Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn joined top law enforcement figures, including Tourist Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuak-am, to share details of the operation.

The crackdown followed a joint raid on June 16, when Pattaya Tourist Police — in coordination with city officials and multiple agencies — swooped in on two key locations after receiving tips from the Strong Tourism Community (STC) network. The reports pointed to underage children, some younger than 15, being exploited to sell items late at night in tourist-heavy areas.







Authorities arrested seven Cambodian nationals and rescued nine children: six Cambodian minors suspected to be victims of human trafficking and three Thai children considered at risk. Social welfare agencies have stepped in to provide immediate protection and support.

Lt. Gen. Saksira emphasized that while some members of the trafficking ring remain at large, this operation represents a major step in cracking down on illegal activities that threaten Pattaya’s tourism image. He added that human trafficking is often fueled by economic incentives and vowed to continue targeted suppression.

The rescue operation is part of a broader initiative under the STC project, which aims to enhance tourist safety by integrating community vigilance and state technology. Among recent upgrades is the deployment of AI-connected patrol vehicles that sync with the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), equipped with front-and-rear surveillance cameras. These mobile units display real-time alerts from the TPB-APP SOS system, allowing tourists to report emergencies directly to the police.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak praised the Tourist Police for filling critical gaps that fall beyond the city’s jurisdiction. “Their use of cutting-edge technology and commitment to safety help Pattaya achieve its goal of becoming a world-class, secure destination,” he said.



He also called on the public, tourists, and local business owners to remain vigilant and report any signs of child labor or trafficking. The Tourist Police Hotline 1155 is available 24/7.

“This is a shared mission,” Wuttisak added. “Only by working together can we make Pattaya a safe and welcoming city for all.”

































