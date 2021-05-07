Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 golfers explore Thai craftsmanship

Five world-class female golfers competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021, Amy Yang from South Korea, Hinako Shibuno from Japan, Muni He from China, Patty Tavatanakit from Thailand, and Gaby Lopez from Mexico, took part in a pre-tournament photo call. The event featured Thai culture and sustainable crafts, including traditional Thai handmade woven bags crafted by the local Chaksarn brand, which they could share with the international golfers and a global audience at the Avani Pattaya Resort, located in the heart of Pattaya.







Chaksarn, from the North-Eastern region of Thailand, uses centuries-old handmade Thai weaving traditions to design fashionable and stylish pieces. Each bag is a testament to the exquisite workmanship of skilled local villagers who continue to keep this art form alive so as it can be discovered by future generations. The professional women golfers attending the tournament would have the opportunity better to understand the different aspects and uniqueness of Thai culture.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 takes place 6 – 9 May 2021 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya, Old Course. This year’s event will be different as it will be a closed-door event, with no spectators allowed on site. But the tournament will be broadcast live to over 100 countries. In Thailand, golf fans can enjoy live broadcasts via PPTV HD 36 Channel or www.pptvhd36.com or PPTVHD36 Application.

For more details about Honda LPGA Thailand 2021, please visit www.hondalpgathailand.com or www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand.

Find out more about Chaksarn brand at https://www.chaksarn.com









































