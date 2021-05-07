Pattaya Technological College pleads for donations

The Technological College for Persons with Disabilities issued an urgent plea for donations as the start of the new school year approaches amid a critical downturn in financial support.

Director Narong Rattanasopha said May 6 that expenses for the current 170 disabled students under the college’s care total about 1.5 million baht a month.

Students do not pay tuition, so funding comes entirely from donations and other sources.







Students return June 1, but the year-long pandemic has crushed international donations and the current third wave in Thailand has made it impossible to host fundraisers.

Those wishing to donate can do so through Bangkok Bank account 342-4-73627-4.

For more information, contact: Wipa Attajarusit, head of administration at 089-403 5950 or 081-436 6704, or Narong Rattanasopha, school director at 089-137 9794.

























