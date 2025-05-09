Expats slam Pattaya’s road safety despite police efforts – ‘Do IQ tests and confiscate bikes, not just exhausts’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite frequent police efforts to curb reckless riding in Pattaya, many expats say the situation feels unchanged—and hopeless. From speeding motorcycles with deafening exhausts to helmetless tourists weaving dangerously through traffic, the lack of lasting enforcement has created an atmosphere of frustration and fear among long-term foreign residents.

“It’s not just Pattaya,” one commenter pointed out. “All of Thailand is like this—but nothing will change as usual.”







Authorities have in recent months launched publicized crackdowns, including the destruction of illegal exhaust pipes in photo-op events. However, critics argue that symbolic gestures aren’t enough. “Squashing car and bike exhausts for a PR stunt? Squashing the bikes would send a stronger message,” another wrote.

Many expats and locals agree the noise from modified bikes, especially at night, has become unbearable. “The noise every night is so annoying. I live not far from Sukhumvit and it’s a racetrack between lights. It’s just macho crap—also so dangerous,” a resident shared.

Suggestions from the community range from immediate bike confiscation, heavy fines, and one-year bans, to IQ tests on arrival. “Half of Thai riders fall into that category already—that should keep them off the roads. But it doesn’t. Hurt their wallet. Take the bike right away,” another commenter said bluntly.

The behavior is not limited to Thais either. Tourists are also blamed. “95% of tourists have no helmets, no shirts, and no licenses,” one user noted. “The police should stop being lazy in front of Soi 9, where they rack up safe helmet-wearing tourists, and go after speeding and noisy riders who are the real danger.”



Even simple urban design changes are called for. “Speed bumps are helpful,” one person suggested, calling for more traffic-calming measures.

Still, the most biting critique came from a commenter who quipped: “The lower the IQ, the louder the pipes.”

In the end, while police make sporadic efforts and city officials promise action, many residents remain skeptical. The dangerous habits on Pattaya’s roads, they say, seem to roar louder than any official can silence.





































