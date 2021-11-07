Health scares close Pattaya-Jomtien immigration bureau extra days

The Jomtien headquarters of Chonburi Immigration, which was closed at 11 a.m. on November 5 after a coronavirus outbreak, has been ordered to remain closed until 8.30 a.m. on Thursday 11 November. A notice has been published on the internet and confirmed by a similar one posted on the main doors of the Jomtien bureau.







The decision, which will inconvenience many local residents and visitors, was made after the Department of Disease Control from the Chonburi Ministry of Health disinfected the building shortly after the outbreak was confirmed. Officials said the extended closure was necessary in the interests of public safety and offered apologies for the service interruption.





Immigration officers have assured visitors that people with appointments scheduled for the days of closure (5 November to 10 November inclusive) would not be fined for overstay. “When immigration offices are closed for holidays or for emergencies such as this, it is obviously impossible to conduct any business,” a source at the immigration hotline confirmed. But those with such appointments should appear on the next working day.







Only the Jomtien immigration office is affected by the closure and neighboring Sri Racha (038 312 571) remains open as usual. The Jomtien immigration press release states this contact is for “emergency issues” only. Most people will simply have to bide their time until the reopening on Thursday.





























