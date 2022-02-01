Happy Chinese New Year for Pattaya tourist businesses

Chinese New Year was happy for Pattaya tourist businesses as local travelers filled up beaches and malls.

Yupin, who rents out beach chairs and umbrellas, said Jan. 31 she averaged about ten customers a day in her plot, double the normal weekday.







Beach loungers are good for everyone, she said, as those who rent umbrellas also end up buying food, getting massages and even renting jet skis or banana boat rides.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said he hopes Chinese New Year is just the start of the city’s tourist revival, with the Naklua Eat & Walk street market returning Feb. 5.































