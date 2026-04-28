Greig smashes records to seize April crown in dominant style

PATTAYA, Thailand – With most of the group still away in Kanchanaburi and those remaining lacking enthusiasm, the Bunker Boys scheduled round at Greenwood on Monday, April 20 was cancelled.

A welcome return to Burapha Golf Club on Wednesday, April 22 after the low season saw the Bunker Boys get underway ahead of schedule, enjoying good pace early before slower play crept in on the closing holes. Dark clouds threatened, and while the caddies’ weather predictions proved optimistic, only light rain fell and play continued uninterrupted.







Colin Greig delivered another standout performance, posting an impressive 42 points—his third 40-plus round in a week. The result not only secured first place but also effectively sealed the Golfer of the Month title, alongside a new all-time monthly points record. Greig also swept all four near pins, joining the exclusive “all four” club, and dominated side bets for good measure.

Michael Brett edged Jimmy Carr on countback for second place, both finishing on 34 points, despite Brett’s struggles on the greens.



Results:

1st Colin Greig (14) – 42 points

2nd Michael Brett (15) – 34 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (22) – 34 points

Near Pins: Colin Greig x4

After two weeks of high scoring, reality returned at the ever-challenging Treasure Hill Golf & Country Club on Friday, April 24. Tight fairways, heavy tree lines, and slow greens tested even the most seasoned players, with just two golfers managing 30 points or better.







Paul Smith produced an excellent round of 32 points off a low handicap to take top honours. Uwe Jurgensen followed with 30 points, while Craig Dows rounded out the podium with 28.

Despite the tough conditions, near pin honours were shared, with Paul Smith taking one and Colin Greig adding two more to his growing tally. One absentee opted out, citing the course as “too easy”—a claim left open to speculation given the day’s scoring.



With two rounds remaining, all eyes remain on Colin Greig as he looks to further extend his record-breaking month.

Results:

1st Paul Smith (2) – 32 points

2nd Uwe Jurgensen (28) – 30 points

3rd Craig Dows (6) – 28 points

Near Pins: Paul Smith, Colin Greig x2

















































