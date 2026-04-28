Edwards storms to April title as Kanchanaburi heat tests Mybar golfers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early on Monday, April 20, a group of 10 motivated golfers left Pattaya for Kanchanaburi and the opening round at Mission Hills Golf Club. After a smooth drive, the group arrived around 11 a.m., although one player was delayed after being misled by his navigator. Conditions were extremely hot and the course showed signs of stress, with brown grass and some barren patches. Despite the heat, all players completed the round.

Alan Wilson produced the standout performance with 38 points to take first place, while Bob Edwards followed closely as runner-up.

Results:

1st Alan Wilson (18) – 38 points

2nd Bob Edwards (12) – 37 points

Near pins: Allan Cassin (3x), Bob Edwards

Allan Cassin struggled with the heat and received the spoon.







Tuesday, April 21, saw the group move to Blue Sapphire Golf Club, set in scenic natural surroundings. The course was in much better condition, though improvements are still ongoing. The heat again proved demanding, and the challenging layout—featuring numerous canyon crossings—kept scores in check, with no player beating their handicap.

Neil Harvey and Alan Wilson both returned 35 Stableford points, with Neil taking the win on countback.

Results:

1st Neil Harvey (23) – 35 points

2nd Alan Wilson (18) – 35 points

Near pins: Robert Charbonneau, Bob Edwards, Maurice Paradis, Allan Cassin

Peter Chai Tsai experienced eye problems and received the spoon.

The final round on Wednesday, April 22, was held at the ever-popular Grand Prix Golf Club, presented once again in excellent condition despite the heat. The day also marked a temporary farewell for Canadian visitors Robert Charbonneau and Maurice Paradis, with the group already looking forward to their return.

With the overall title on the line, the round added extra excitement. Once again, no player managed to beat their handicap. Robert Charbonneau was in fine form, winning with 34 points. Willem Lasonder and Dave Smith both scored 31 points, with Willem taking second place on countback.

Results:

1st Robert Charbonneau (11) – 34 points

2nd Willem Lasonder (32) – 31 points

Allan Cassin, again affected by the heat, received the spoon.







April competition results

The overall title came down to Alan Wilson and Bob Edwards. Alan began the final day with a two-point lead and remained level with Bob until the final three holes at Grand Prix. A strong finish from Bob saw him surge ahead and secure victory.

Final standings:

1st Bob Edwards – 100 points

2nd Alan Wilson – 98 points

3rd Dave Smith – 94 points

A competitive and enjoyable three-day trip played in challenging conditions, with a dramatic finish and a well-deserved champion.

















































