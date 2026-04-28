Summer storms set to hit Pattaya as Thailand issues severe weather warning

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have warned of incoming summer storms expected to impact eastern Thailand, including Pattaya, over the coming days, bringing a mix of intense heat and dangerous weather conditions.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, its latest advisory forecasts summer storms across upper Thailand between April 29 and May 1. The eastern region, where Pattaya is located, is among the first areas expected to be affected.

The storms are likely to bring heavy rain in some areas, strong gusty winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and even isolated hail. The unstable weather is being driven by a high-pressure system from China pushing cooler air into the region, clashing with the current hot to very hot conditions across much of Thailand.







For Pattaya, this could mean sudden late-afternoon or evening downpours following extremely hot daytime temperatures — a pattern that often catches both residents and tourists off guard.

Officials are advising people to avoid open areas during storms and stay away from large trees, unstable structures, and billboards that could collapse under strong winds. Beachgoers and those engaging in outdoor activities are urged to monitor conditions closely, as storms can develop rapidly along the coast.

Farmers in surrounding areas of Chonburi province have also been warned to secure crops and livestock against potential damage from wind and hail.



While the storms may bring temporary relief from the heat, authorities stress that the risks — particularly from lightning and sudden wind bursts — remain significant.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates from the Thai Meteorological Department, which is providing continuous monitoring and advisories throughout the period.

















































