Food quality checked at Pattaya School No. 11

Pattaya officials inspected a school cafeteria and classroom buildings damaged by storms or have deteriorated with age.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul and Education Management chief Weerapat Kudtalang visited Pattaya School No. 11 Aug. 19 to check the cleanliness of the canteen and its food.







Hygiene was checked and random tests were done on food offered by the various vendors. All were found to be clean, safe and inexpensive.

The pair then checked the school’s fifth building, which is old and had collapsed ceilings. The building currently is closed while awaiting repair. Thitiphan urged officials to speed up the process and get the classrooms back in service.









































