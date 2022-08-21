Food quality checked at Pattaya School No. 11

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul observes while city medical team inspect the food quality served in the Pattaya School No. 11 canteen.

Pattaya officials inspected a school cafeteria and classroom buildings damaged by storms or have deteriorated with age.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul and Education Management chief Weerapat Kudtalang visited Pattaya School No. 11 Aug. 19 to check the cleanliness of the canteen and its food.



Hygiene was checked and random tests were done on food offered by the various vendors. All were found to be clean, safe and inexpensive.

The pair then checked the school’s fifth building, which is old and had collapsed ceilings. The building currently is closed while awaiting repair. Thitiphan urged officials to speed up the process and get the classrooms back in service.


Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul and Education Management chief Weerapat Kudtalang led a medical team to check the quality of food sold in the school canteen which was determined to be clean and safe.


Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul points to a collapsed ceiling and asked for it to be repaired it immediately.









