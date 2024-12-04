Finance minister silent on overseas remittances to Thailand

In a wide-ranging speech to the Sustainability Forum 2025, finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira promoted the rejigging of tax rates to promote economic growth. But he did not address the Thai Revenue Department’s (TRD) re-interpretation to tax assessable cash transmitted to Thailand from January 2024, a matter of urgent concern to expats residing here for 180 days or more in a calendar year.

The Pheu Thai government in August 2023 did ask TRD to examine ways to widen the country’s tax base, but has since left all announcements on the matter to the tax authority. In his forum speech, minister Pichai talked about the need to reduce both corporate income tax to boost investment and personal income taxes to encourage more skilled workers, but he advocated the VAT rate should increase in line with global practices. He said that fiscal policy should focus on addressing social inequality and driving economic growth.









Currently, Thailand is Janus-faced as regards foreigners in Thailand. It has in place several work-related visas which minimize taxes, especially for foreigners employed in new technology fields, but also has in place visas to attract those not working within Thailand. These include the new Destination Thailand Visa, Elite, Long Term Residence and annually renewable retirement visas and extensions of stay.

On the other hand, there has been no government input (beyond TRD) clarifying the forest of confusion which divides Thai income tax specialists about remitted income. Obviously TRD would be the main source of information but when Cabinet members address the whole range of tax issues, the transmitted income rules merit some coverage. After all, resident Thais sending cash from overseas are just as potentially liable as foreigners.









































