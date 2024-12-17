Exciting Launch Day for The Riviera Santa Monica Jomtien – Over 60% of units booked on first day

PATTAYA, Thailand – Riviera Group, a prominent Pattaya real estate developer, officially opened bookings for its latest project, The Riviera Santa Monica Jomtien. Led by managing director Sukanya Gale, the 7th project from Riviera Group is valued at over 2 billion baht.

The 34-story residential tower offers 446 units, including penthouses with 4 bedrooms and 1 maid room (325 sq.m.), spacious suites with 3-4 bedrooms (180 sq.m.), 2-bedroom units (50-73 sq.m.), and 1-bedroom options (29-38 sq.m.), starting at 2.1 million baht fully furnished.



Strategically located between Pattaya-Jomtien Second Road (Chaiyapruek Soi 1) and Sukhumvit Road (Soi 68), the project spans 3.7 rai and offers 4 access routes. Construction begins in October 2025 with completion scheduled for November 2028.

On its launch day, the booking event witnessed enthusiastic interest from Thai and international buyers, with queues forming early. Sales teams reported that over 60% of units were reserved within the first day.











































