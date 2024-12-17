Elite visa card being challenged says president

The president of Thailand Privilege Card (TPC) has admitted that the 5-20 years visa and perks program faces negative issues which limit growth. TPC president Manatase Annawat cited several factors, including the trend of neighboring countries to promote similar schemes. He is believed to be referring to schemes for the well-heeled such as the Malaysia My Second Home 10-year multiple entry visa.







He also pointed to other Thai government initiatives such as the Destination Thailand Visa, technically a tourist “activity” visa which allows multiple entries of 180 days over a five year period. Extensions of a further six months at Thai immigration offices are also a possibility, although the criteria (if any) remain speculative for now. Mr Manatase did not mention the 10-year LTR or Long Term Residence which attracts wealthy retirees and business executives amongst other groups.

In a rare admission by a leading Thai business executive, Mr Manatose commented that some TPC customers were concerned about the latest interpretation by the Thai Revenue Department that foreign expats (residing here at least 180 days in a calendar year) could be taxed on some earned income transmitted from abroad. There is currently no consensus amongst Thai tax experts about the likely impact, apart from the common sense dictum to seek a professional consultancy if concerned.







TPC now has more than 38,000 members with about three quarters residing in Thailand for most or all of the year. The president confirmed that 47 percent of holders were Chinese and that the high potential future lay in the Middle East and India. The latest addition to the TPC “family” is the five year bronze membership priced at 650,000 baht for five years which is available by application until June 2025, or longer if successful.

Aware that Thailand’s long term visa program is confusing to many potential expats – there are several annually renewable visas and extensions of stay also in the immigration pot – Mr Manatose suggested the government should set up a committee of related organizations to ensure collaboration and sharing of mutual benefits. The Elite card was initiated in 2003 by then prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and has undergone several overhauls since then.

































