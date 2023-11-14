Dolphin Pattaya Rotarians provide scouts uniforms to underprivileged students

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a touching display of social responsibility, Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, under the dedicated leadership of President Nattakarn Laothong, took a significant step in supporting education by donating Scout uniforms and musical instruments, totalling over 32,000 Baht, to students facing financial hardships in Sattahip District.







The heartfelt ceremony on November 9 at the Sattahip Community Hall, attended by district officials, including Chief Suntorn Munawaroh, and Rotary representatives, including Past President Chanunda Kongphol, Vice President Dr. Margret Deter, and Charter President Dr. Otmar Deter, aimed to alleviate the challenges faced by children with limited resources.

This initiative, a result of coordination with schools in the area, identified students whose parents faced economic challenges, ensuring their access to education and fostering cultural and moral development through Scout involvement.



























