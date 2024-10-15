Dive into a Spooky Under the Sea Monsters Halloween Party @ Royal Cliff!

Explore the depths of the ocean and encounter mystical sea monsters—from colorful fish and glittering mermaids to vibrant corals, curious octopuses, glowing jellyfish, and wriggling worms! Enjoy themed mocktails, delicious food and dessert stalls, and exciting family games. Get your face painted, compete for the best costume, and try your luck in our thrilling lucky draw. It’s a night of enchantment and oceanic fun you won’t want to miss!

Family Halloween Party at Royal Cliff

Date: Friday, 1 November 2024

Time: 6:00 – 10:00 PM

Venue: Royal Opal Theatre at Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Theme: Under the Sea Monsters

Dress Code: It’s Halloween! Go wild, get creative, or come as you are! Costumes are highly encouraged but not mandatory.









Why attend the Royal Cliff Halloween Party?

Epic Games: Wander through our eerily transformed Ballroom, where each area holds a different surprise. There will also be numerous competitions and fun activities for the whole family.

Costume Parade: Show off your creative side and you might just win the title of ‘Best Costume’ of the night!

Ghoulish Delights: Indulge in Halloween-themed treats and beverages that are both spooky and delightful.

Live Entertainment: From spine-chilling performances to groovy dance numbers, our stage will keep you entertained all night.

Family-friendly Activities: Pumpkin mini golf, musical chairs, feed the monster, witch’s hat ring toss and so much more!

For more information or to book your entry ticket, please click ‘Book a Ticket’ below or contact the Marketing Department at

(+66) 38 250421 ext. 2878, [email protected], Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff or LINE ID: @royalcliff.





































