Tourist Police crackdown on fraud and illegal guiding in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Maj. Gen. Saksira Phueakam, Commander of the Tourist Police, instructed officers nationwide to intensify efforts to combat illegal activities in preparation for the upcoming high season for tourism. The aim is to ensure the safety of tourists and enhance the image of Thailand’s tourism industry.









Under the supervision of Pol. Col. Man Rotthong, head of the Tourist Police Division 2, investigators were deployed to crack down on illegal activities, focusing on foreign guides operating without permits. This operation resulted in three arrests.

The first arrest involved a suspect identified as Ms. Yatatavi, 24, who was apprehended based on an arrest warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. She faces charges of “conspiracy to defraud the public by deceiving them into transferring funds for accommodation that does not exist.” The victim had found a rental listing for a homestay on Facebook, transferred 7,550 baht for a reservation, and was subsequently asked for additional fees that led to her realizing she had been scammed. After gathering evidence, authorities tracked down the suspect to her residence in Surat Thani and took her into custody.





During a patrol in Chonburi, officers discovered two Vietnamese individuals acting as illegal tour guides. The first, identified as Mr. Nguyen, 31, was caught guiding tourists at the Four Regions Floating Market without a valid license. He was charged with “operating as a tour guide without a permit.” He was taken to Na Jomtien Police Station for legal proceedings.

Another arrest was made of a Vietnamese national, Mr. Hngie Khuoc, 39, who was also found guiding tourists at Khao Chi Chan Temple. He similarly faced charges for working as a tour guide without authorization. Both individuals will be processed according to legal procedures.

These operations underscore the commitment of Thai authorities to maintaining lawful practices in the tourism sector and ensuring a safe environment for both locals and visitors.





































