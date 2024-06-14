Discover the tranquil charm of Ban Amphur Beach near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nestled just 15 kilometers south of Pattaya, Ban Amphur Beach, also known as Somprasong Beach, is a serene coastal haven waiting to be explored. This beach, conveniently close to both Bang Saray and Pattaya, retains its natural beauty and is easily accessible. With soft white sand and crystal-clear waters, Ban Amphur Beach offers a quiet, open space perfect for relaxation, swimming, and enjoying the refreshing sea breeze.







The beach area is well-equipped with sunbeds, restaurants, and shops to cater to visitors’ needs. One of the highlights of Ban Amphur Beach is the picturesque view of the Ban Amphur breakwater and canal waves. Visitors can stroll to the end of the small lighthouse, a distinctive landmark of the beach. Additionally, ample parking for over 100 vehicles makes it a convenient spot for tourists seeking a peaceful retreat.

Ms. Raphiphan Rattanaliam, Mayor of Na Jomtien Sub-district, describes Ban Amphur Beach as the southernmost beach of Pattaya, following Jomtien Beach. Known for its fine white sand, Ban Amphur Beach connects to Somprasong Beach and offers an ideal escape for tourists who prefer a quieter environment. The absence of boats, speedboats, jet skis, and other water activities ensures a tranquil atmosphere. While the beach remains relatively uncrowded on weekdays, it sees more visitors during weekends and holidays, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a genuine respite from the hustle and bustle.

Recently, Ban Amphur Beach hosted the “Na Jomtien Walking Street” event, a beachfront street food festival that received an overwhelming response from tourists. This event significantly boosted the local economy and provided a good source of income for the area’s residents.

Whether you are looking to unwind by the sea, take a peaceful walk, or enjoy local cuisine at a vibrant beach festival, Ban Amphur Beach offers a perfect blend of tranquility and community charm.





































