Details of businesses reopening in Pattaya and dark-red provinces

An update on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the 29 dark-red zone provinces, effective from Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, until further notice:

Resumption of businesses and services in dark-red zone provinces

The following services and venues are allowed to resume operations.







Restaurants and eateries, including those inside shopping malls or similar venues, are allowed to resume dine-in services up until 20.00 Hrs. without the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Seating for dine-in customers shall be limited at 50% for air-conditioned restaurants and at 75% for the open-air ones.

Hair and beauty salons.

Health massage shops and health spa shops are allowed to reopen only for foot massage services.

Markets can open up until 20.00 Hrs.

Shopping malls, shopping centres, community malls, or similar establishments can resume normal operations until 20.00 Hrs., with limitations on the following venues and services: Aesthetic clinics, medical clinics for beauty services, and cosmetic clinics are allowed to accept customers with an advance appointment. Hair and beauty salons are allowed to accept customers with an advance appointment for a one-hour service per customer. Health massage shops and health spa shops are allowed to open only for foot massage services with an advance appointment. Tutorial schools, cinemas, water parks and amusement parks, swimming pools, fitness centres, and gaming centres, as well as banquet and meeting activities are to remain closed.

Public parks, sports fields, sports complexes, and outdoor swimming pools can open up until 20.00 Hrs. and organise competitions without audiences.

Educational institutions of all types.

What remains open?

Hospitals, medical facilities, medical clinics, pharmacies, shops, factories, banking and financial services, ATMs, telecommunication services, postage and parcel services, pet food shops, building materials and construction supplies stores, shops selling miscellaneous necessary items, cooking gas stores, petrol stations, and online delivery services continue to open under strict disease control measures.

Interprovincial Travel

Travel between dark-red zone provinces and other areas can resume although the government asks that unnecessary travel to be avoided.

Public transport is allowed to operate at 75% of the seating capacity and must apply social distancing measures.



Gatherings of people

Public and private organisations as well as people are still prohibited to organise any activities prone to the spread of disease, but the number of attendees has been increased for each zone.

Dark-red zone: No gatherings of more than 25 people (from previously 5 people).

Red zone: No gatherings of more than 50 people (from previously 20 people).

Orange zone: No gatherings of more than 100 people (from previously 50 people).







Curfew & Work from Home

Effective from 1-14 September, 2021, the night-time curfew in the 29 dark-red zone provinces remains in place between 21.00-04.00 Hrs. Meanwhile, government agencies and private companies are asked to have their employees work from home as much as possible over the next two weeks.

Closure of entertainment venues

Entertainment venues of all types are ordered to remain closed until further notice.

Self-protective measures and distancing efforts

As usual, people nationwide are asked to continue abiding by the health and safety measures in place; such as, wearing a face mask at all times while outside of their residence, regularly washing hands with soap and water/cleaning alcohol, and avoiding unnecessary close contact with others.

TAT would like to remind all travellers to continue with D-M-H-T-T-A precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.









Thailand’s colour-coding system for COVID-19 control remains in place for the following provinces:

29 Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas or dark-red zone provinces

Central Region: Bangkok and 28 other provinces: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri; Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Prachin Buri, and Rayong; Northern Region: Phetchabun and Tak; Northeastern Region: Nakhon Ratchasima, and Southern Region: Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala.



37 Strict Controlled Areas or red zone provinces

Central Region: Chai Nat; Eastern Region: Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Trat; Northern Region: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit; Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and Southern Region: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Satun, and Trang.







11 Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, and Phrae; Northeastern Region: Bueng Kan, Mukdahan, and Nakhon Phanom, and Southern Region: Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani. (TAT)



























