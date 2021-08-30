Tourism officials push for vaccination of Pattaya foreigners

Pattaya tourism leaders petitioned the Labor Ministry to ensure that the city’s migrant laborers are vaccinated against Covid-19 with all the other workers covered by the Social Security System.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, THA Eastern Chapter President Phisut Sae-khu, Chonburi Tourism Council head Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, Pattaya Business & Tourism Association President Boonanan Pattanasin, and Pattaya City Councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn met Aug. 28 with the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, inspector-general and assistant to the minister.







The group said that for Pattaya to achieve its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population, non-Thais also have to be inoculated. Migrant workers from neighboring countries work in all facets of the tourism industry, from local markets to speedboat crews to hotel maids.

Labor officials accepted a list of names of those who need to be vaccinated from the delegation and advised them to continue to supply lists of qualified Social Security-covered employees to the central government.



The Pattaya group also suggested that the ministry use the city’s “alternative local quarantine” hotels as part of the ministry’s “factory sandbox” scheme in which plants are kept open and working while coronavirus-infected workers are isolated.



























