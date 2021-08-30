Pattaya scrambles to repair storm-wrecked beach

City workers scrambled to repair the catastrophic damage to Pattaya Beach from this week’s flooding disaster.

City officials estimated more than 10,000 cubic meters of sand were washed out to sea as torrential rain overnight Thursday into Friday sent tidal waves of runoff pouring down from the east, across Beach Road and gouging out huge tracts from the shoreline.







Bulldozers and backhoes were out Aug. 28, dredging sand from the waterline, refilling canals and smoothing over the sand.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said it would take days to complete the work.







































