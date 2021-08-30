Pattaya scrambles to repair storm-wrecked beach

By Pattaya Mail
City workers have been scrambled to repair the catastrophic damage to Pattaya Beach from this week’s flooding disaster.

City officials estimated more than 10,000 cubic meters of sand were washed out to sea as torrential rain overnight Thursday into Friday sent tidal waves of runoff pouring down from the east, across Beach Road and gouging out huge tracts from the shoreline.



Bulldozers and backhoes were out Aug. 28, dredging sand from the waterline, refilling canals and smoothing over the sand.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said it would take days to complete the work.

Heavy rains turned parts of Pattaya Beach into the Grand Canal Pattaya.



Mother Nature showed once again humans are no match against her wrath.



Officials predicted it would take at least two days to complete the work.

This picturesque waterfall was not intentional but does show how artistic Mother Nature can be – even during a disaster.









