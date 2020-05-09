CPDC celebrates January – May birthdays

Children at the Child Protection and Development Center born in the months of January through May were treated to a fun birthday celebration at the CPDC’s Ban Eu Aree in Huay Yai.
The home’s caregivers and friends baked cakes, decorated them with candles, and sang the birthday song May 6 to those who turned a year older during the first quarter of this year.

A birthday feast of favorites, including papaya salad (som tum) and grilled chicken was prepared, after which the children made wishes and blew out their candles.

Nothing makes a child happier than a birthday celebration.
The older kids show unbreakable concentration as the candles are lit.
Hurry up and light the candles so we can eat the fruity cake!
