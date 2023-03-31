Colors of the East festival returns to Pattaya Beach this weekend

The Colors of the East festival returns to Pattaya Beach on March 30-April 2 (Thursday-Sunday).

The event showcases tourism and locally made products from four eastern provinces: Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao and Trat.

This year’s festival features more than 60 booths offering tours, hotel packages and attractions tickets. Each day also will feature concerts from Yes’sir Day, Kaimook the Voice, Bam Pailin and Prang Prangthip.







The event site along Pattaya Beach will be split into three zones: Sunset Market, Cheerful Zone and Colorful Stage on the Beach.

Each province also has a ‘tropical pop art’ exhibit highlighting unique features of each. Chonburi is doing a display showing off the sea and handmade baskets. The fair starts in the afternoon and runs until about 11pm. on each day.

























