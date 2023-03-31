Politician and motorsport racer Chonsawat dies after collapse from heatstroke in Buriram

Politician and businessman Chonsawat Asavahame has died at the age of 55 after he collapsed from heatstroke and was admitted to Buriram Hospital yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at hospital at about 1 am. Friday. A post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of his death.







He fell unconscious while he was at Chang International Circuit, a motorsport race track in Buriram province for a practice session before a competition.

Chonsawat was former chief of the provincial administrative organisation of Samut Prakan and ex-husband of renowned singer Nantida Kaewbuasai.

His body has been sent to his hometown in Samut Prakan for funeral ceremonies. (TNA)



















