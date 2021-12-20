Coffee on the Beach perks up Pattaya

Things were perking up on Pattaya Beach as the Coffee on the Beach exhibition brewed interest among tourists and locals alike.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off the Dec. 18-19 expo on the northern end of the beach with Thanakorn Wanaphut, chairman of the Pattaya Cafe & Bistro Club.







Coffee on the Beach had exhibition booths featuring more than 30 famous coffee shops from across the country to serve java lovers aromatic coffee and unique varieties. There was also a big selection of cakes and desserts to enjoy with the coffee.

Attendees also joined free workshops to talk with famous baristas who shared experiences and taught how to make drinks at home.





































