Coffee on the Beach perks up Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
0
598
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome (center) and friends give thumbs up to Pattaya’s Coffee on the Beach exhibition.

Things were perking up on Pattaya Beach as the Coffee on the Beach exhibition brewed interest among tourists and locals alike.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off the Dec. 18-19 expo on the northern end of the beach with Thanakorn Wanaphut, chairman of the Pattaya Cafe & Bistro Club.



Coffee on the Beach had exhibition booths featuring more than 30 famous coffee shops from across the country to serve java lovers aromatic coffee and unique varieties. There was also a big selection of cakes and desserts to enjoy with the coffee.

Attendees also joined free workshops to talk with famous baristas who shared experiences and taught how to make drinks at home.

More than 30 famous coffee shops from across the country served java lovers aromatic coffee and unique warm and cold brews.


The event drew large coffee drinking crowds to the beach at the Dusit Thani curve in North Pattaya.



Anti-virus protocols were strictly followed during the event.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR