Pattaya inspection team surveys traffic chaos — one-way lanes may be the fix

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Council’s Committee on Governance and Public Order, together with Pattaya Traffic Police, conducted a field survey to explore new traffic regulations in South Pattaya and Walking Street.

Led by Anupong Phuthanawarath, Chairman of the Committee, and Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan, Pattaya Traffic Inspector, the team inspected five key areas: Walking Street, VC Hotel, Phra Tamnak Second Road (from Wat Chai Market to Jumbo intersection), the entire South Pattaya Road, and South Pattaya Soi 1 (Viengchan–Kor Phai).







Officials are considering updated traffic signs, new parking rules—including odd-even parking schedules—and the introduction of one-way traffic in narrower lanes such as Soi South Pattaya 1. Congested junctions like Bongkot–South Pattaya are also being reviewed for stricter parking enforcement. All findings will be forwarded to the main committee for approval before new regulations are implemented to improve safety and traffic flow across the city.

Nevertheless, some recently converted one-way routes have sparked frustration among residents and drivers, as many motorbike and car users ignore traffic rules. Public complaints have poured in about chaotic scenes, blocked intersections, driving against traffic, and near-miss accidents. A notable hotspot is Jomtien Beach Road, where careless riders not only disrupt the flow for law-abiding drivers but also create hazards for pedestrians trying to cross safely.

Locals have called for stricter enforcement and clearer signage to ensure that one-way systems fulfill their promise of easing congestion rather than creating new risks. Residents are encouraged to report violations or voice concerns via Pattaya City Hall Hotline 1337.















































