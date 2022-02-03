Co-pay subsidy spurs new sales in Pattaya

The resumption of the “Let’s Go Halves” government co-pay scheme sparked fresh sales in Pattaya restaurants and small shops.

The fourth phase of the economic stimulus began Feb. 2 with Thai nationals able to receive 1,200 baht over three months to spend at small businesses. The government subsidy pays half and the cardholder pays the balance.







Pornpajee Sriprasom, owner of Betong Chicken Rice in the Jae To noodle shop, said “Let’s Go Halves” consistently has propped up sales, which drop off each time the subsidy ends.

Since Tuesday, sales have increased 30%, she said.



























