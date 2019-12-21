Classic Car Friends donate 66,000 baht to HHN

Pattaya’s Classic Car Friends presented 66,000 baht from their first Christmas party to the Human Help Network Thailand.

Club President Jo Klemm, Uboljit Thumchob, marketing manager for the Rivera Group, and Jan Abbink of Rotary District 3340 presented the donation to HHN Director Radchada Chomjinda at the foundation’s Drop-In Center Dec. 17.

Radchada said the funds would be used for educational programs and a new building for the ASEAN Education Center.

The Dec. 7 party and show featured more than a dozen classic cars with guests posing with them for photos while HHN sold handmade crafts, apparel and toys made by its children to raise funds for the foundation.