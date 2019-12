Burning garbage is being blamed for a grass fire that scorched 10 rai in Sattahip.

Three fire trucks took 30 minutes to control the Dec. 18 blaze in an open field opposite a waste transport station on Sukhumvit Soi 41 in Khet Udomsak. No one was injured and no homes were damaged.

The fire started with someone burning garbage and winds whipped the flames and spread out, threatening homes at nearby Rungroj Village 7. Residents were evacuated temporarily.