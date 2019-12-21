Boat, pier operators get safety warnings for New Year’s

Marine Department officials reminded boat and pier operators of safety requirements in preparation for the busy New Year’s holiday.

Pier and pontoon operators must have adequate lighting and signs stating the maximum number of people allowed and life jackets and buoys must be available. Stairways must have guardrails.

Passenger boats are required to have signs showing the number of passengers and passengers are not allowed to stand and sit at the bow, stern, gunwale or roof.

Furthermore, tourists should wear life jackets on board. Drinking alcohol is strictly prohibited for boat crews and passengers drinking should remain controlled.

While sailing in the opposite directions or passing another boat in short distance, boats must reduce speed to minimize their wakes and avoid collisions.