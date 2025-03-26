Chutima Jiramongkol elected as new PBTA President, plans to strengthen cooperation with Pattaya City

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the annual general meeting of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA), Chonburi, held at the Sabai Sabana Hotel on Pattaya Second Road, Ms. Chutima Jiramongkol, a member of the Pattaya Mayor’s working team, was elected as the new president of the association. She received 87 votes from 141 members in attendance.

The meeting was opened by Boonanan Phatthanasin, the outgoing president of the association, who also presented the work report for the past two years. The meeting marked the end of the term for the previous board of directors, prompting the election of new leadership.







Ms. Chutima’s election was unopposed, and she was officially chosen to lead the association for a two-year term, from 2025 to 2027. The election was overseen by prominent figures such as Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya Mayor, Dr. Vichai Thanasonphon, Director of Pattaya Patamakun Hospital, and Rattanachai Suttidechanai, Eastern Representative from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

After being elected, Ms. Chutima expressed her gratitude and emphasized her dedication to representing local entrepreneurs, fostering cooperation with Pattaya City, and working together to improve both the city and its business environment. She stated, “Pattaya is for everyone, and a thriving city will lead to a thriving business sector.”

































