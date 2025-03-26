Pattaya to experience warm weather with high temperatures and a low chance of rain

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has forecasted that Thailand’s northern and central regions will experience generally hot weather, with some areas facing intense heat. Thunderstorms with strong gusts are expected in some locations, while the southern region will experience minimal rainfall. In Bangkok and surrounding areas, there is a 10% chance of thunderstorms.







The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that northern and central Thailand will experience high temperatures and haze, with some regions facing extreme heat. Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in certain areas, due to a low-pressure system caused by the heat covering the northern part of the country, along with the influence of southwest and southeast winds. Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health, avoid working outdoors for long periods, and be cautious of potential dangers from thunderstorms and strong winds.

The southeastern and easterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, southern regions, and the Andaman Sea are weak, leading to little rainfall in the south. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 meter high, with higher waves in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate carefully and avoid areas with thunderstorms.



Additionally, between March 29 and April 1, a weak high-pressure system from China is expected to cover northern Laos, northern Vietnam, and the South China Sea, bringing eastern and southeast winds carrying moisture into upper Thailand. This will create conditions for summer storms with thunderstorms, strong gusts, and possibly hail, along with lightning in some areas.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take precautions against these storms, avoid traveling through areas with thunderstorms, and stay away from open spaces, large trees, and weak structures. Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare for potential damage to crops and livestock.



The current weather also affects dust and smoke accumulation in the northern and northeastern regions, where pollution levels are high due to weakened winds.

Pattaya Weather: Pattaya will experience warm weather, with temperatures ranging from 27-28°C in the morning to 35-39°C in the afternoon. While the chance of rain is low, the region may see some sporadic thunderstorms later in the day.



























