Nattaphong admits opposition cannot control votes, prepares to confront Paethongtarn over tax evasion and Khao Yai hotel issue

BANGKOK, Thailand – Nattaphong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and the opposition leader in Thailand’s Parliament, acknowledged that it was not his responsibility to manage the votes of other opposition parties. He noted that controlling votes within coalition parties falls under the responsibility of each party leader. Regarding the past two days of debates, Nattaphong expressed both satisfaction with the opposition’s performance and dissatisfaction with the government’s responses, particularly regarding the Prime Minister’s incomplete rebuttal of accusations in Parliament.







Addressing claims of “defectors” in the opposition, he reiterated that managing the opposition’s votes was the responsibility of each party leader, not his. Nattaphong also downplayed concerns about the government’s retaliation, stating that the opposition carried out its duties with transparency.

On future actions, Nattaphong signaled his intent to challenge Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, particularly over issues related to tax evasion and the Khao Yai hotel controversy. He criticized the use of legal loopholes by politicians, including the Prime Minister, and vowed to continue pursuing the case regarding the hotel’s land and operational permits.



When asked about the political implications of references to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Nattaphong insisted that the government’s knowledge of Thaksin’s health condition and special treatment in prison should be clarified. He expressed indifference to any potential responses from Thaksin.

Additionally, Nattaphong expressed his frustration with Thailand’s elite class, describing them as “monsters” who exploit the public for the benefit of their own interests. He emphasized that the opposition’s fight was to challenge the entrenched power structures that exploit society.



He dismissed comparisons to the Democrat Party’s previous parliamentary debates, claiming that the current opposition had introduced new issues, such as the military’s view of politicians as a threat to national security, a topic that had been sidelined in past discussions. Despite setbacks, Nattaphong called for military reforms but expressed doubt that the current government would take any action.

At 10:25 AM, Nattaphong along with Sirikanya Tansakul, a list MP and deputy leader of the People’s Party, ascended to the Cabinet’s platform to meet with Paethongtarn Shinawatra and members of the Cabinet. The meeting was followed by a photo session with the Prime Minister and her team.



























