Christian churches give food and amenities to needy community children

To celebrate Children’s day early this month, the House of Grace Church (Nongyai) in East Pattaya and the Grace Bible Church, in cooperation with the Soi Khopai Community and the Pattaya police, handed out 150 kg of rice to needy families and children in Pattaya communities.







Ajan Permpoon Kulpichayapa, Pastor of House of Grace Church (Nongyai), Wirat Joyjinda, Soi Khopai Community Chairman, Nikom Sangkaew, Working Team of the Pattaya Mayor, and Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam, sub-inspector (Suppression), Pattaya Police Station, together with community leaders handed out 5kgs bags of rice to 30 children who had gathered at the community center with their families that day.



























