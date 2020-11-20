Chonburi major hub of tourism in the East highlights Pattaya, adventurous trips and islands

Chonburi, Bangkok’s nearest seaside town, is located on the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand, only 80 kilometres from the capital. The area boasts abundant natural resources, which are highlighted by delightful Beaches, local traditions, regional delicacies, and fresh Seafood. This is a popular coastal province among Bangkokians who seek the nearest escape from hectic weekly schedules, escaping particularly frequently to the seaside resort of Pattaya, though Chonburi’s smaller, quieter seaside towns are also quite popular with foreigners and Thais alike. Walking Street is one of the most famous entertainment and nightlife streets welcomes millions of visitors each year.







In addition to tourism, Chonburi is the centre of the Eastern Seaboard Development Project, with its industrial parks and Fishing villages.Tourist attractions in Chonburi, Thailand, can serve all types of visitors. The adventurous may choose to visit Khao Sam Muk, where there are a Chinese shrine and cactus Gardens on the hilltop and many wild monkeys along the hillsides. Chonburi is also a heaven for beach lovers, with hotspots like Bang Saen, Pattaya, and Koh Larn. Nong Mon Market is where you can shop for local souvenirs such as handcrafted products and delicious foods like Ho Mok or Thai steamed fish curry, Khao Lam or sweet sticky rice in bamboo, sweet banana and taro chips, and candied fruits.









Other suggested places in Chonburi travel guides include Jomtien Beach, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Sriracha Tiger Zoo, Prasat Sajja Tham (Sanctuary of Truth), Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Four Regions Floating Market, Koh Samed, Koh Si Chang, Koh Samae San, and Mini Siam. (TAT)

