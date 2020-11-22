Pattaya Koh Larn starts holiday with good, not great, crowds

Koh Larn attracted good, but not great, crowds as the holiday weekend got underway, with about 7,000 people visiting the island Thursday and Friday.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies visited the Pattaya resort island Nov. 20 to inspect how Koh Larn’s creaking infrastructure deals with big crowds.

City hall previously said the island has been drawing about 2,000-3,000 people on normal weekdays, about a fifth of the 2019 levels. That number jumps to about 5,000 on weekend days and up to 10,000 a day on big holidays. So this long weekend’s numbers came as a bit of a disappointment, with locals hoping Saturday and Sunday would improve.









Sonthaya’s group toured Koh Larn’s four beaches and inspected the sewage pond to collect information that can be used to plan the island’s new sewage treatment plant.



