Chonburi governor visits Pattaya marine-safety office

By Pattaya Mail
Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai visited Pattaya’s Marine Safety Office where he boosted staff morale with drinking water and energy drinks.

Chonburi’s governor visited Pattaya’s Marine Safety Office to inspect efforts to keep Pattaya’s New Year revelers safe on land and sea.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and his deputies toured the Bali Hai Pier command center Dec. 31 with Pattaya deputy mayors and the police chief.



The governor handed out drinking water and energy drinks to staffers to boost morale.

Pakarathorn said that everyone needs to keep in mind the threat posed by the new omicron coronavirus variant’s spread in Thailand and avoid crowded, unventilated spaces.


He noted that Pattaya’s daily Covid-19 cases have spiked again, hitting more than 200 on Dec. 30, up from just a few dozen a week ago. He blamed people partying in groups and not taking proper disease-control precautions.

Pattaya’s Marine Safety Office is tasked with ensuring safety on the water, which includes ferries aren’t overloaded and there are enough life vests for all passengers and crew.



