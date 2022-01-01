Chonburi governor visits Pattaya marine-safety office

Chonburi’s governor visited Pattaya’s Marine Safety Office to inspect efforts to keep Pattaya’s New Year revelers safe on land and sea.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and his deputies toured the Bali Hai Pier command center Dec. 31 with Pattaya deputy mayors and the police chief.







The governor handed out drinking water and energy drinks to staffers to boost morale.

Pakarathorn said that everyone needs to keep in mind the threat posed by the new omicron coronavirus variant’s spread in Thailand and avoid crowded, unventilated spaces.



He noted that Pattaya’s daily Covid-19 cases have spiked again, hitting more than 200 on Dec. 30, up from just a few dozen a week ago. He blamed people partying in groups and not taking proper disease-control precautions.

































