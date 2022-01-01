Thailand reinstates ‘Work from Home’ after New Year holidays

Risks of COVID-19 spreading due to travel activities and celebrations during the New Year period have been acknowledged by government and public agencies. Response teams have been prepared by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to confront any outbreak that may occur going into the New Year, while authorities remain adamant about not re-imposing sweeping lockdowns.







Gen SupotMalaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), said the government is concerned for the wellbeing of all groups of people, especially during this New Year period when there will be activities that present risks for spreading COVID-19.



Gen Supot, who is also head of operations at the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said everyone will be able to pull through the crisis if they observe measures issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

The CCSA’s operations center has meanwhile prepared response teams in the event of outbreaks and will be able to carry out treatment as well as disease control protocols. The CCSA will also convene in the first week of January to follow up on the situation.







Gen. Supot said employers are being asked to implement the Work from Home model for workers who return from trips to their hometowns or holiday destinations. State agencies will meanwhile implement a 7-day work from home period.

The NSC chief added that measures outside of lockdowns will be implemented after the New Year’s period if the number of infections rises. (NNT)



























