Chinese police in Thailand unthinkable say Pattaya netizens

The suggestion of premier Srettha Thavisin that there could be joint patrols of Thai and Chinese police officers in Thai resort areas such as Pattaya has been given a huge thumbs-down on social media. Thailand’s potential lack of independence and erosion of sovereignty have been highlighted, whilst some netizens have categorized the idea as crazy or counter-productive. The concept is not actually new and was piloted in Italy and Croatia as a way of offering added protection to Chinese tourists before being suddenly withdrawn by Italian authorities last year. The fear was that the cooperation was a cover for secret Chinese police stations which apparently operate in 54 countries to keep watch on Chinese mafias but also, more controversially, to monitor regime dissidents.







Tourist Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool offered support for the prime minister’s idea by saying that ramping up safety measures was a way of boosting Chinese tourist confidence. But Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said the proposed scheme was to use Chinese police in crackdowns on mafia groupings who have been using Chinese citizens in a variety of boiler room scams designed to cheat Chinese citizens of their cash. But the spokesman then said that there would be no joint patrols and that the scheme simply meant traditional cooperation with the Beijing police authorities.







Srettha’s typical cash-driven concern is undoubtedly that the aim of attracting up to 4.4 million Chinese tourists in 2023 will fail as the current number is 2.8 million. Until May 24 2024, Chinese nationals can enter Thailand without a visa for 30 days, but the discretion has not yet had the impact which was envisaged. The slowdown in the Chinese economy and bad stories about Thailand circulating on Chinese social media are likely significant factors. The question is whether publicity about Chinese police having publicized involvement in vacations abroad will reassure potential holidaymakers or cause them to book elsewhere.







Pattaya expats have been particular forceful on local social media. In over 200 randomly monitored comments, not one was in favour of seeing Chinese policemen escorting Thai tourist police on their inspections of beaches and pleasure zones. Few contributors bothered to debate the underlying issues, confining themselves to criticisms such as “you couldn’t make this stuff up” or “Thailand is telling the world it can’t cope”. Pattaya tourist police headquarters and City Hall both denied there were any concrete plans on the stocks. One official said, “I think the prime minister may have been misquoted.” We all certainly hope so.





























